Mercedes-Benz Insurer Axed From $1M Fire Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (May 17, 2023, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a property insurer for Mercedes-Benz's North American research and development branch from an auto fire coverage lawsuit brought by Pioneer State Mutual Insurance Co., which now seeks to recover $1 million from an unknown insurance company. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS