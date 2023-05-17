EU To Suspend Sanctions For Cos. Leaving Russia

By Matt Thompson (May 17, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- The European Union will waive sanctions obligations for entities and individuals leaving Russia due to the Ukraine conflict amid growing fear of a so-called exit tax of up to 10%, according to documents obtained by Law360 on Wednesday....

