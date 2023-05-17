Rollins Scandal Steers US Atty's Office To 'Uncharted Waters'

By Chris Villani (May 17, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The abrupt resignation of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins in the face of multiple ethics inquiries has left the high-profile Boston office looking to turn the page, and experts say strong leadership and staying out of the headlines will be vital moving forward....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS