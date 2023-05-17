7th Circ. Mulls Query To Ill. Justices On COVID Tuition Claims

By Lauraann Wood (May 17, 2023, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel suggested Wednesday that it could ask Illinois' top justices to definitively determine what makes a sufficient implied-contract claim for pandemic-related tuition reimbursement, as the panel considered whether it should revive the "thinnest" allegations it has seen in that area yet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS