2 Former Execs Claim NJ Company Never Paid Full Salaries

By George Woolston (May 19, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Two former executives at a New Jersey fintech startup have accused the company of lying about its profitability and inflating its value, claiming the company failed to pay them over $200,000 in earned salary....

