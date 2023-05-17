NC Jury Finds Child's Racial Slurs Created Hostile Workplace

By Hayley Fowler (May 17, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A federal jury has found that a 6-year-old's repeated use of racial slurs created a hostile work environment for a Black employee at a family-owned assisted living facility in North Carolina and awarded her $15,000 in damages....

