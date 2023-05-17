Exiled Billionaire's Ch. 11 Trustee Seeks Jet Sale Proceeds

By Emily Lever (May 17, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed trustee of exiled Chinese billionaire Ho Wan Kwok's Chapter 11 estate has asked a Connecticut bankruptcy court for custody of a number of shell companies and $10 million in proceeds from the sale of a private jet, which the trustee said was nominally owned by Kwok's daughter but was actually owned by Kwok....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS