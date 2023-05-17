EPA Proposes Rule For Legacy Coal Ash Disposal Sites

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 17, 2023, 2:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new rule Wednesday that would expand federal regulations requiring the safe management of coal ash dumped at operating and retired power plants, which are currently unregulated at the federal level, in a move an environmental advocate called "a really big deal."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS