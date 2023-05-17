Food Distributor Beats Delivery Drivers' Overtime Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 17, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Fair Labor Standards Act carveout exempts three former Flowers Foods drivers from overtime, a Louisiana federal judge ruled, tossing the workers' suit because the goods they delivered were part of an interrupted stream of interstate commerce....

