Citadel Securities Hits Crypto Venture With Trade Secrets Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 17, 2023, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Broker-dealer Citadel Securities has filed suit in New York state court against a startup founded by two of its former employees, alleging the duo had already started work on their new enterprise, including by pitching prospective investors, long before they put in their notice at the high-frequency trading firm....

