BP Agrees To $237M Deal For Refinery Air Pollution Claims

By Peter McGuire (May 17, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT) -- BP will pay $237 million in fines and equipment upgrades at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery to resolve federal claims it poisoned the air around the plant with smog discharged wastewater laced with carcinogens, according to a settlement agreement unveiled by the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday....

