Ex-BASF Manager Says Age, Religion Cost Him His Job

By Emmy Freedman (May 17, 2023, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A former BASF district manager slapped the chemicals company with a lawsuit in Texas federal court, claiming the company sent him packing due to his age and his decision to invoke Jesus and the television character Ted Lasso while coaching workers in a team meeting....

