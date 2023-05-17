Meta Wants Co-Defendants Kicked From Mental Health Suit

By Brian Steele (May 17, 2023, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc. and Snapchat included two Connecticut inmates as defendants, despite the "wildly different" claims against the parties, because they wanted to ensure that the case is heard at the state level, counsel for Meta argued in Hartford federal court on Wednesday....

