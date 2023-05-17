CFPB's Chopra Calls For 'More Durable,' Simpler Rules

By Jon Hill (May 17, 2023, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra said Wednesday that his agency will look into making its rules "more durable" and less reliant on outside inputs from single sources, highlighting a recent overhaul of the way it calculates a variable used in its mortgage regulations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS