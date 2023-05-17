Giuliani Accused Of Turning Worker's 'Tap' Into A False Arrest

By Collin Krabbe (May 17, 2023, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A former ShopRite worker who greeted Rudy Giuliani with a "tap" and a "What's up, scumbag?" during a public appearance filed a $2 million New York federal suit Wednesday accusing the former mayor of conspiring with police in his assault arrest and later trashing him in the media....

