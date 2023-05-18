FDIC Seeks $165M From Defunct La. Bank's Ex-CEO, Others

By Katryna Perera (May 18, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation filed suit against the convicted former CEO and several former directors of a failed bank in Louisiana federal court, seeking to recover roughly $165 million in losses the FDIC claims the bank suffered at the hands of the defendants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS