Dow Cancer Suits To Stay Separate Over Workers' Differences

By Collin Krabbe (May 19, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- The families of two DuPont workers who developed cancer can't join their cases against Dow Chemical and Fluor because their relatives worked in separate divisions and only one of them is still alive, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled, finding that their cases could be conflated....

