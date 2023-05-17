Colo. Judge Probes Co.'s Bid To Reclaim Denver Airport Land

By Thy Vo (May 17, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A Colorado appellate judge on Wednesday was skeptical a farm company could reclaim property Denver had condemned to build the Denver International Airport, despite the company's claims that a 1992 settlement requires the county to use the land for the actual airport and not other commercial development....

