Eversheds Adds Finance Atty In NY From Lowenstein

By Jack Rodgers (May 19, 2023, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has added the former chair of the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation, who most recently worked as a counsel with Lowenstein Sandler LLP, as a senior counsel in its New York office, the firm announced in a recent news release....

