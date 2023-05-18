Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CSX Hits Back At $14M Atty Fee Bid In Norfolk Southern Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 18, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- CSX Transportation Inc. has urged a Virginia federal judge not to award Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and a smaller railroad $14 million in attorney fees for beating back its antitrust claims, arguing that Virginia's state law does not allow it....

