Wyoming Can't Intervene In Crypto-Focused Bank's Fed Row

By Katryna Perera (May 18, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge has ruled that the state can't intervene in an ongoing challenge to the Federal Reserve's decision to deny a master account to a Wyoming-chartered digital asset bank, saying the state's bid would unnecessarily complicate the suit and that the state fails to offer any legitimate claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS