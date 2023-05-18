Alameda Research Sues In FTX's Ch. 11 To Claw Back $490M

By Jeff Montgomery (May 18, 2023, 10:38 AM EDT) -- The bankruptcy estate of Sam Bankman-Fried's formerly controlled Alameda Research and its affiliates sued a fleet of domestic and foreign LLPs and dozens of individuals in Delaware, seeking to claw back more than $490 million siphoned from the now-collapsed crypto empire....

