GOP Lawmakers Press EEOC Chair About Charge Backlog

By Vin Gurrieri (May 18, 2023, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Two top Republican members of Congress asked the head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Thursday to explain a recent 20% spike in the backlog of pending discrimination charges, a key metric that had been in steady decline for most of the past decade....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS