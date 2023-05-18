Ronald Sullivan Takes Ozy Media Case From Sher Tremonte

By Emily Sawicki (May 18, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Boutique firm Sher Tremonte LLP has dropped out of representing Ozy Media CEO Carlos Watson in a $50 million financial fraud case underway in New York federal court, to be replaced by high-profile criminal defense attorney Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., a onetime Harvey Weinstein counsel who teaches law at Harvard Law School....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS