Cravath Reps Majority Owner In Bid Valuing SciPlay At $2.1B

By Elaine Briseño (May 18, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Gambling products and services company Light & Wonder Inc., guided by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, has submitted a $422 million proposal to acquire the remaining 17% of SciPlay shares it does not currently own, in a deal that values the gaming software company at $2.1 billion, according to an announcement Thursday....

