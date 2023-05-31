How New Reforms Could Alter Canada's Merger Environment

By Renee Hickman (May 31, 2023, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Canadian Competition Bureau's recommendations for changing the country's competition law after its failed attempt to block the merger of two wireless internet giants could result in greater say for regulators in the merger process, according to experts, including the removal of the so-called efficiencies defense....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS