Proskauer Poaching Row Shows Ethics Pitfalls For C-Suite

By Cara Bayles (May 18, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Recent allegations that Jonathan O'Brien, former chief operating officer at Proskauer Rose LLP, tried to poach staff on his way out the door are being closely watched by legal recruiters and ethics experts alike, who say the litigation could be a sign of what's to come as firms continue to employ nonlawyers in C-suite roles....

