Kagan Rips Sotomayor's 'I Could Paint That' Warhol Opinion

By Hannah Albarazi (May 18, 2023, 11:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan let her artistic mind be known Thursday in a fiery dissent slamming Justice Sonia Sotomayor's majority opinion for "ignoring" the transformative nature of Andy Warhol's licensed artwork drawing on a photographer's portrait of music icon Prince....

