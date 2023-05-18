Insight Partners Clinches $1.3B Tech-Focused Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 18, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP-advised Insight Partners, a private equity firm focused on investing in software, on Thursday announced that it clinched its Continuation Fund II with total commitments of roughly $1.3 billion that will be used to acquire stakes in software companies across six Insight funds....

