11th Circ. Revives Security Guard's Wage Claims

By Caleb Drickey (May 18, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a security guard's claims Thursday that his employer illegally skirted overtime pay rules by slashing his pay during an overtime-heavy stretch of time, ruling the worker adequately alleged that his original base wage was his regular rate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS