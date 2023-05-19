Tax Firm's Ex-Client Wants Fees Suit Moved To Federal Court

By Jake Maher (May 19, 2023, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida resident facing a suit from the Haddonfield, New Jersey, tax boutique Kulzer & DiPadova PA over nearly $800,000 in allegedly unpaid legal bills sought to remove the case to New Jersey federal court this week, the latest move in a multiyear battle between the parties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS