In 'Final Twist,' Justices End Title 42 Saga By Mooting Case

By Britain Eakin (May 18, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A week after the Biden administration ended the Trump-era Title 42 border policy, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday that the administration's act mooted a bid by a coalition of Republican states to keep the embattled policy alive....

