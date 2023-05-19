Exploding P&G Cascade Pod Hurt Consumer's Eye, Suit Says

By Craig Clough (May 19, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A consumer claiming to have been injured by an exploding dishwasher detergent pod sold by The Procter & Gamble Co. filed a proposed class action in South Carolina federal court on Thursday, arguing that the pods can spew dangerous chemicals into the air and are "unfit for human use."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS