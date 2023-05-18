FCC Widens Call-Blocking Rules To Cover More Providers

By Christopher Cole (May 18, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday extended call-blocking rules to cover more voice service providers and floated additional steps to tamp down on robocalls, including a base penalty for failing to roll out measures against illegal calls....

