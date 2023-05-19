Law Firm Beats Rival's TM Suit But Founder Still On Hook

By Andrew Karpan (May 19, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Phoenix has found that a local personal injury law firm didn't make its case that a rival's purchase of Google search terms violated trademark law, but said he would set a trial date on related unfair competition claims against the law firm's principal....

