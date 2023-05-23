FCC Will Press For Internet-Based 911 Call Routing

By Nadia Dreid (May 22, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Originating voice call providers will have to start routing 911 calls over the internet at the request of local authorities, if the Federal Communications Commission passes the rules that it will be considering next month aimed at speeding up the rollout of Next Generation 911 services....

