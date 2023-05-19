Texas Justices OK Oil & Gas Co.'s Withheld Payment Interest

By Tom Lotshaw (May 19, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas well operator was cleared for withholding more than $1.5 million in production payments to an owner of the wells without paying interest, the Texas Supreme Court said Friday, thanks to a "safe harbor" provision in Lone Star State law that shields producers from paying up amid title disputes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS