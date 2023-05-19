Liberty U Fights Falwell Early Win Bid In $8.5M ERISA Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 19, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Liberty University urged a federal judge to deny its former president Jerry Falwell Jr. a win in his suit claiming that the institution owes him $8.5 million in retirement benefits, arguing that there are too many unresolved factual disputes in play....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS