Opened Email Dooms Small Biz's Protest Of $50B NIH IT Deal

By Rae Ann Varona (May 19, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a Maryland data management company's protest of a $50 billion National Institutes of Health information technology deal it sought, saying the protest was filed over 10 days after the company received a debriefing of its elimination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS