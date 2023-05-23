Spectrum Brands Escapes Pressure Cooker Injury Suit

By Collin Krabbe (May 23, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A woman who said she was burned after being doused with liquid from an exploding pressure cooker can't hold Spectrum Brands liable for the incident, a Nebraska federal judge has ruled, finding the company's involvement in selling the appliances is too limited....

