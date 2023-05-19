Wash. Apt. Building Sold With Hazardous Waste, Buyer Says

By Isaac Monterose (May 19, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The buyer of four Lakewood, Washington, apartment buildings has accused the seller in state court of lying about "extreme defects," code violations and the presence of hazardous waste, leading the city to mandate the eviction of all tenants at one of the buildings....

