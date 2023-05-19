Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Switch Up Scheme In Expanded Migrant Parole Program

By Rae Ann Varona (May 19, 2023, 8:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it has begun a new process allowing noncitizens seeking parole from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to get their cases considered regardless of when their required U.S. sponsors filed an application....

