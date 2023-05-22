State Farm Says Clinics Owe Over $450K For Fraud Scheme

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 22, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- State Farm said 13 Michigan clinics and doctors owe more than $450,000 for a no-fault benefit scheme in which the insurer was billed repeatedly for diagnostic tests that were either not medically necessary or never performed, according to a complaint filed in Michigan federal court....

