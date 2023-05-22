SEC Wins Approval Of Energy Investment Scheme Deals

By Sydney Price (May 22, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge approved four settlements totaling over $6.9 million that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck with two California companies and their father-and-daughter officers of claims they conducted a fraudulent securities offering that raised $9.3 million from 200 investors over more than a decade....

