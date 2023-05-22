Meta Hit With €1.2B EU Fine Over Data Transfers To US

By Najiyya Budaly (May 22, 2023, 11:03 AM BST) -- The Irish data watchdog said Monday that it has fined Meta Platforms Ireland €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) for infringing the European Union's rules on data privacy by unlawfully transferring the personal information of Facebook users in the bloc to the U.S....

