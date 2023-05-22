Chord Energy Acquires Williston Basin Assets In $375M Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (May 22, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Chord Energy Corp., a Houston, Texas-headquartered oil and natural gas company, said Monday it has agreed to buy assets in the Williston Basin from XTO Energy Inc. in a $375 million cash deal that includes roughly 62,000 net acres....

