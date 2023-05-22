Feds Seek 2 Years For Father, Son Cheesesteak Shop Owners

By Khadrice Rollins (May 22, 2023, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked a Philadelphia judge to give the father-son duo who owned the iconic Tony Luke's cheesesteak restaurant more than two years in prison each and order them to pay $1.3 million in combined restitution after they pled guilty to defrauding the government through an $8 million tax evasion scheme....

