Justices Won't Hear Nev. Researcher's Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 22, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a researcher's lawsuit alleging a Nevada university bad-mouthed him to a California institution for complaining about discrimination, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit decision that largely left undisturbed a trial court's decisions in favor of the school....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS