Feds Score Second Conviction Ever Under Torture Statute

By Alyssa Aquino (May 23, 2023, 2:16 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania man became the second person to be convicted under a nearly 30-year-old federal torture statute, after a jury found that he abducted, detained and tortured an employee who threatened to expose an illegal weapons manufacturing scheme in Iraq....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS