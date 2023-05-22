Ill. City Sues Recycling Co. Over Toxic Waste Stockpile

By Dorothy Atkins (May 22, 2023, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The city of Aurora sued a recycling company and four brothers who own it in Illinois federal court Sunday, claiming they've been illegally stockpiling toxic waste on their property for more than a decade causing a nuisance and threatening the public water supply....

